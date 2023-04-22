Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting Russo brothers’ Citadel with Richard Madden, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up about her prep for the Amazon Prime Video show. We also questioned if Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo used any references from Avengers for the action sequences in Citadel. Here’s what PeeCee has to say. “We knew how big this show was. We have this thing called the war room in the studio, which is incredible. It was basically print outs and renderings of all the sets of the whole show. You will see in episode 6 it gets unbelievable how large the things that we created (are),” she shares.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas further adds, “So the whole room, which was like a large banquet hall. It had renderings all around of the sets of the show, scenes of the show, and we used to sit and do our readings and character notes, and everything inside that room. We always knew the gravity of the show and how large it was going to be, and also the Russos do so much more than just the Avengers. They do so many other features and different kinds, so I don’t think they ever used references, but they were very clear in articulating what the show was, and it was very easily, visually available to us.”

Jee Le Zaraa

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She had said that Alia, Katrina and she are in the busiest phases of their lives, but they are hoping to start shooting next year. “That’s the aim,” PeeCee had said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up on her prep for Citadel: ‘We always knew the gravity of the show’