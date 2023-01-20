EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh opens up about working with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2: ‘He is an institution’

Rakul Preet Singh, the popular actress is going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She is playing the titular role in Chhatriwali, the romantic comedy which had a direct OTT release on Zee5. Rakul Preet is playing the central character Sanya Dhingra, a young chemist who uses her skills to promote sex education among the youth. In Tamil cinema, she has many exciting projects in her kitty including Indian 2 and Ayalaan. Meanwhile, in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her upcoming film Indian 2 and working with legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Here's what she has to say...

Rakul Preet Singh about sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan In her Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh confirmed that she is playing a pivotal role in Indian 2, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer. The popular actress also opened up about sharing the screen with the legendary actor, in S Shankar's ambitious project. "It was very exciting. I mean, Kamal Haasan sir is an institution in himself. And, I feel very lucky that I've gotten an opportunity to work with him," said Rakul.

"You know, Kamal sir, Amit ji - these guys are institutions. They are films. The Indian cinema belongs to them. They have been there for so long. Out of the 100 years of Indian cinema, they've been there for so long - 60 years I think - both of them. It's just amazing. It just inspires you that there are no shortcuts to success. You have to be driven and you have to be so passionate about your work. Because that's the only way you can reach that kind of a legendary state," concluded Rakul Preet Singh. In her interview, Rakul Preet Singh also confirmed that she has finished the shooting for both her upcoming Tamil films, Indian 2 and Ayalaan. However, the actress also added that she will soon return to the sets to shoot for song sequences of both the Kamal Haasan starrer and Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film. But, Rakul refrained from revealing more details regarding her roles in both films. Watch Rakul Preet Singh's Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, below:

About Indian 2 The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a political thriller, is a sequel to the 1996-released blockbuster film Indian. Kamal Haasan is reprising his celebrated character Senapathi - the performance for which he won his third National Film Award for Best Actor - in the much-awaited sequel. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the veteran actor is playing a double role in the film, as both Senapathi and his father. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh appear as the female leads in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, late Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the film, which is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

