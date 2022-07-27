EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh wishes to work in a historical, biopic & an out-and-out love story like DDLJ

Rakul Preet Singh is among the finest Indian actors to have graced the entertainment industry. She primarily worked in films from the South Indian industry before she got a break in Bollywood films. She now juggles between films from all industries. After a stellar performance in Ajay Devgn’s last directorial, Runway 34, Rakul Preet is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films.

Rakul Preet Singh, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, was asked about which genre of films would she like to explore, although she has been a part of a large variety of films already. Rakul Preet, who admitted to have done a variety of films in the south, said that she would like to be a part of a historical and a biopic. On being asked about whose biopic, she said, “I don’t know, but anything. Biopics are great stories that must be told. The are stories of achievers which we must tell.” The De De Pyaar De actress, also talked about wanting to be a part of an out-and-out romanric film. She said, “I’d love to do an out and out love story. I haven’t done too much. It’s just the beginning, I feel. When I say love story, I mean like DDLJ. I’m a sucker for romance and so I really want to do an out-and-out Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, DDLJ, Jab We Met, something like that.” We hope the makers are listening to the kind of movies Rakul is interested in.

Watch the full interview:

Rakul Preet, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Runway34, will next be seen in the social comedy, Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Post that, she will be seen in Indra Kumar’s comedy film Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, which will release on Diwali this year. She has also shot for Ratasan’s Hindi remake, co-starring Akshay Kumar and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. It is being speculated that it will be released in a series format, but clarity on the same has not been given yet, by the producers. Apart from the projects mentioned above, a sequel to De De Pyaar De has been announced by Ajay Devgn and one would expect Rakul to be a part of that project too.

