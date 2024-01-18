EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna feels 'special' on being named National Crush; 'I feel really grateful'

Rashmika Mandanna, acclaimed as the national crush of India long before her Bollywood debut, is a rare gem who effortlessly won hearts with her charming demeanor, innocent smile, and overwhelming cuteness. Even before stepping into Hindi films, her recognition with such a coveted title sets her apart in an industry where such accolades are not easily earned, even by top actresses.

Currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Animal, Rashmika engaged in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During this conversation, the talented actress graciously responded to the endearing title bestowed upon her by fans, reflecting on the unique and cherished connection she has forged with the Indian audience.

Rashmika Mandanna conveys her profound gratitude

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna candidly reflects on being hailed as the national crush. She expresses, "The bottom line is that this is the love and acceptance of the audience because I don't know if a lot of people get that. I am one among a very few people, and I am conscious of it. I have not been like, 'Okay, I'm getting it because I deserve it.' No, it's like there is some connection between us. There is some bond that has been created between us. I am really grateful, so today, when they say the national crush, it sort of like it has a history by itself, honestly."

The Mission Majnu actress goes on to share the evolution of this endearing title in her journey, stating, "In Kirik party, there was this 'Okay, she is our crush.' So then it became like the Karnataka crush. Then, it became the South India crush. Now they call me the national crush. So, there's been a little growth and journey with itself. But it's special, and I feel like as long as my family or audience want me here, I'm going to be happy. I'm going to work the hardest every day without complaining. I'm going to make them proud."

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Riding high on the success of her recent film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh acclaim, the actress finds herself amidst a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Casting her gaze towards the horizon, Rashmika is poised to reprise her character as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the action-packed drama Pushpa: The Rise from 2021. This forthcoming film boasts a stellar lineup, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles. Slated for release on Independence Day this year, the film holds the promise of a thrilling continuation.

Expanding her cinematic portfolio, the beauty is also set to grace the screen in Rahul Ravindran's upcoming project, The Girlfriend, where she shares the spotlight with Dheekshith Shetty in a prominent role.

