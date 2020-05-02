EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Kapoor's last phone call with Kunal Kohli was to 'inspire him to get back and prove everybody

Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli gets emotional and teary eyed, talking about his last conversation with Rishi Kapoor. Watch video inside.

Rishi Kapoor is no more. The sad news of his death shook the entire nation two days ago. While the family sent out a statement about how he fought his battle and peacefully passed away in the morning, the entire country mourned his death. Unfortunately, because of the lockdown, his fans and followers couldn't get a last glimpse of the superstar hero.

We caught up with his Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli, who was also extremely close to the actor. He revealed, "When I heard the news, I just couldn't believe it. I immediately called up Manish Malhotra after I read a few tweets and he told me he is no more. I broke down completely. Life will never be the same without him. The industry, the parties nothing will ever be the same without Rishi ji. And this shouldn't have been the way he went. He deserved a better farewell. He couldn't have gone just like this," Kunal said controlling his tears. Kunal and collaborated on three projects together - Hum Tum, Fanaa and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

But while we spoke remembering the fond memories he had of Rishi ji, Kunal revealed he would also get reprimanded by the star, more so lovingly if anything went wrong. "HE had called me up just recently this year somewhere around February-March just before this lockdown. And he was like, 'Kya kar rahe ho, I want a very big film from you. Tumse kab (talented) directors badi badi filmein bana rahe. Come back and prove everybody wrong.' There was also a conversation we had on Twitter where I told him that nobody could play the daff like him because he was the original dafliwala. Nobody could lip sync like him. That was the last time we spoke. I never knew it will be the last chat."

Watch Kunal Kohli's video right here:

