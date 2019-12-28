EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Rani Mukerji for Bunty Aur Babli 2: It is not going to be Hum Tum 2

Saif Ali Khan opens up on Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. The actor will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In the last few years, has experimented a lot with his craft and genres. From taking up Kaalakaandi to Sacred Games, Saif has been at the pinnacle of experimentation and we have absolutely loved it. The actor will soon be seen playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, it was announced that Saif will be reuniting with Rani Mukerji after 11 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we quizzed Saif on the same, given that the pair is best remembered and loved for Hum Tum. Commenting briefly on it, Saif said, "It is more age-appropriate. Aditya Chopra is a smart gentleman. It is not like Hum Tum Part 2. It is like a new film. We will talk about this later." Well, we are only glad to see this pair back along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Saif recently opened up on what keeps him excited to try out new roles. He even opened up on Taimur Ali Khan not enjoying the flashes anymore. He said that Taimur is photographed way too often but even though he waves at the paps, he doesn’t like being photographed. “He doesn’t enjoy it. Why would a kid enjoy all the flashes?” Saif asked.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 10, 2020.

