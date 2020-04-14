EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make his YouTube debut with the channel ‘Being Salman Khan’

Salman Khan is Bollywood’s favourite bhaijaan with a massive fan following across the globe. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman is planning to kick start his own YouTube channel to share insights about his life with fans.

Among the superstars of Bollywood, if there is one star who has the most unique way of interacting with his fans, it is . The handsome star always manages to win the hearts of his fans with his social media posts and tweets. Be it his fun videos of chilling at his farmhouse or cute moments with his nephews and nieces, Salman surely knows how to entertain his fans via his social media handles, even when he is away from the silver screen. However, the best news of all times amid lockdown is here as Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman is bracing himself for his YouTube debut.

Yes, Pinkvilla has got to know from its exclusive sources that Salman is getting ready to kick start his own YouTube channel and guess what it will be called? “Being Salman Khan.” Yes, The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is all set to share insights from his life with fans via his YouTube videos and well, that surely is going to be an amazing treat for all his followers. Not just this, Pinkvilla also has learned that Salman himself is going to announce the same very soon and will reveal details about the same to his fans.

This channel will be a platform where Salman will share moments from his personal life for his fans, every now and then which will only get his fans closer to him. The Dabangg star’s fans have always demanded more from the actor when it comes to getting up-close with his life and knowing further, the ongoings of his life. Well, it seems that finally, Salman is all set to take his followers inside his life via his YouTube channel. It seems the perfect timing for the news to come amid the lockdown being extended. Meanwhile, the handsome actor is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with close family members amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

This week, Salman shared adorable videos of spending time with his horse at his farmhouse that went viral on social media. Not just this, to raise awareness among the people about Coronavirus, Salman also took his Maine Pyar Kiya’s scene for a hilarious spin that has been winning the internet. With Salman starting his YouTube channel, we can expect a lot more fun insights into the superstar’s life!

