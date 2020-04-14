Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make his YouTube debut with the channel ‘Being Salman Khan’

Salman Khan is Bollywood’s favourite bhaijaan with a massive fan following across the globe. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman is planning to kick start his own YouTube channel to share insights about his life with fans.
13466 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2020 04:16 pm
salman khan,Exclusives,Salman Khan Instagram,Salman Khan YouTube ChannelEXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make his YouTube debut with the channel ‘Being Salman Khan’
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Among the superstars of Bollywood, if there is one star who has the most unique way of interacting with his fans, it is Salman Khan. The handsome star always manages to win the hearts of his fans with his social media posts and tweets. Be it his fun videos of chilling at his farmhouse or cute moments with his nephews and nieces, Salman surely knows how to entertain his fans via his social media handles, even when he is away from the silver screen. However, the best news of all times amid lockdown is here as Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman is bracing himself for his YouTube debut. 

Yes, Pinkvilla has got to know from its exclusive sources that Salman is getting ready to kick start his own YouTube channel and guess what it will be called? “Being Salman Khan.” Yes, The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is all set to share insights from his life with fans via his YouTube videos and well, that surely is going to be an amazing treat for all his followers. Not just this, Pinkvilla also has learned that Salman himself is going to announce the same very soon and will reveal details about the same to his fans. 

Also Read|#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter: Salman Khan fans rejoice as the superstar completes 10 years on the site

This channel will be a platform where Salman will share moments from his personal life for his fans, every now and then which will only get his fans closer to him. The Dabangg star’s fans have always demanded more from the actor when it comes to getting up-close with his life and knowing further, the ongoings of his life. Well, it seems that finally, Salman is all set to take his followers inside his life via his YouTube channel. It seems the perfect timing for the news to come amid the lockdown being extended. Meanwhile, the handsome actor is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with close family members amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Breakfast with my love...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

This week, Salman shared adorable videos of spending time with his horse at his farmhouse that went viral on social media. Not just this, to raise awareness among the people about Coronavirus, Salman also took his Maine Pyar Kiya’s scene for a hilarious spin that has been winning the internet. With Salman starting his YouTube channel, we can expect a lot more fun insights into the superstar’s life!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Great Idea I love Salman Khan

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Wow great idea I love Salman Khan

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement