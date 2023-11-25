EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan shares what he does to a film when he doesn't like script in the first narration

Salman Khan, also known as the Sultan of Bollywood, is among the most loved actors in India. His ever-so-growing fan-following keeps fascinating one and all. His recent film Tiger 3 is doing well for itself in theatres with collections of around Rs 250 crores in India and over Rs 400 crores worldwide so far. Salman Khan graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about Tiger 3, the films that he signs and his life outside movies.

Salman Khan Shares That He Signs A Film That He Likes In The First Narration

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview, talking about how hard he works on films, Salman Khan said, "All these things (hardwork, struggle), I have done much before I came into the industry; 4-5 years of struggle that I did before I did Maine Pyaar Kiya. All the hardwork is put in there. So after that also, whenever I sign a movie, I have to like it in the first narration. If I like it in the first narration, then, 'Yeh do picture ki date aage shift kar do, Iss film ko leke aao' (Translation - Shift these two films ahead, bring this film first), till the time I do not sign a film. Then if I say, 'Yeh do filmo ko aage shift karo' (Translation - Shift these two films ahead), then those films are not happening. So, I work on it like I want this to come out as fast as possible. So that is what I usually concentrate on."

Salman Khan Shares That He Is Very Focused And Doesn't Attend Parties

Salman then shared details about his life outside movies. He said, "I don't think you guys see me going out, you don't catch me anywhere; No parties. I shoot, I go back home. All the discussions I have are either on Being Human, family stuff, friends and movies, what tomorrow's scene will be like, what we'll do day after, how we'll do this. That hardwork is done at home with the director, and then on the script. All that work has been done before I land up on the sets. I do not believe in going out, gossiping, bitching about people, tracking, following, how this film's numbers are like and more. I don't believe in all these things. I just concentrate on what we are doing now. So even the people that come home are those people who are working with me or some people that I am going to work with ahead. And of course, I have a set of 4-5 friends who have been there since time unknown and that is my life."

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

Meanwhile, you can watch Tiger 3 at a theatre near you. The full Salman Khan interview is available on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

