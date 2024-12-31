EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor-led Deva's poster promises a visual treat and has special Amitabh Bachchan connection; here's when it's releasing

Shahid Kapoor has already made his fans excited with the announcement of his first project of 2025, Deva. The intense pictures of the actor from the upcoming action thriller have kept everyone waiting with bated breath. Now, Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios have planned another New Year surprise for the audience. A source exclusively told us that the team will unveil the first poster of the film on January 1, 2025, which will also have a special Amitabh Bachchan connection.

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews is all set to make his Hindi film debut with Deva. The movie, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati, is going to be a treat for all action lovers. If you’ve been waiting for the film’s poster, then you’re in luck. An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the team has planned to unveil the first poster of the actioner on January 1. Moreover, it also has a special Amitabh Bachchan connection.

According to sources close to the development, “Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios are set to kickstart the New Year with a bang, unveiling the first poster of DEVA, starring Shahid Kapoor, on January 1. The poster promises a visual treat, and Shahid’s fresh and raw look is one to watch out for! To top it off, there’s a special Amitabh Bachchan connection fans will love.”

For the unknown, Deva was earlier supposed to be released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. But the makers later announced that the action-thriller will hit screens earlier on January 31, 2025. Weeks ago, the team took to social media to announce that the wait of the fans had been cut short.

In the captions, they expressed, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think, January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget!”

Deva also features Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait in supporting roles. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

