EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to come together for a film? UT 69 actor has THIS to say

Raj Kundra is the husband of legendary actress Shilpa Shetty, and he is now making a transition from the world of business to acting, with UT 69 hitting the theaters soon. While the film is said to be boxed with Raj’s personal experiences, recently, he opened up on sharing the screen space with his wife Shilpa Shetty in future in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Raj Kundra’s take on sharing screen space with wife Shilpa Shetty

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kundra was nudged to reveal if he will be seen featuring in a film alongside his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

To this, Raj Kundra gave a witty response as he said, “Sir, newcomer hun (Sir, I am a newcomer). I don’t think these A-listers will work with me just yet. But who knows, I never say never anymore because when I say never, it happens, let’s just go with the flow. Whatever is written in my destiny.”

Check out the full interview right here.

When Raj Kundra unveiled Shilpa Shetty’s reaction on his desire to make a movie on himself…

Raj Kundra will soon be seen in UT 69, which is a satirical drama comprising his experiences in the jail. Notably, the film will mark Kundra’s acting debut and he will make a jump from business to acting with the movie.

During an interview with News18 earlier, Kundra revealed how his wife reacted when she came to know that Raj Kundra wanted to make a film on himself.

Stating that Shetty’s first reaction was not quite pleasant when he approached her, he further revealed, “As I turned away from her, a flying chappal came towards my face.”

He also added that she probably did so as she found the idea to be perilous and was doubtful about it.

Digging into Shilpa’s reaction further, Raj also recalled that after the actress was given a brief narration of the film’s story by director Shahnawaz Ali, she considered it and felt it was a very human and regular story.

