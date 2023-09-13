EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty says she wants to give the best to her kids: ‘Raj and I are very middle class'

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of her film Sukhee, which also stars Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, and Dilnaz Irani in key roles. The film revolves around a housewife, who attends her school reunion and gets a break from her monotonous life. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty talked about how being a homemaker is a 24X7 job, and that women get no break at all. She recalled that she only got to spend time with her parents on weekends, as they were working. She said that it’s because she and her husband Raj Kundra have had a middle-class upbringing, they want the best for their kids.

Shilpa Shetty says she and Raj Kundra spend a lot of quality time with their kids

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty said, “My mother has been a very strong influence in my life. And I was telling somebody that we understood that our parents were working. And we barely saw them. We only saw them on weekends because that was the only time that we got with them. Unke pass choice nahi thi. Hum to bohot saara time spend karte hain apne bachchon ke saath. (They didn’t have a choice. We spend a lot of time with our kids).”

She added that she and Raj have the luxury of spending quality time with their children, and giving them the best. “We go on long holidays where there's a lot of quality time. Hum log dinner karte hain unke saath, breakfast bhi karte hain. So maybe because Raj and I are very middle class and we've had that kind of middle-class upbringing, that we want to give the best to our children. Because we have the luxury to do that,” she said. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are doting parents to two children- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa further mentioned that there are many working parents and even homemakers out there who give themselves so much to their families that they end up becoming dependent on their children after a while. “So I just feel like ‘to each their own’. It's time that some people start living for themselves also,” said Shilpa.

Helmed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee, starring Shilpa Shetty, will release on September 22.

