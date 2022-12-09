EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran confesses having a girl crush on Tabu, here’s how the Drishyam 2 star reacts

Tabu is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress has had quite a fruitful year with two of her films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 performing well at the box office. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans love to see her on the silver screen. Her craze is not only limited to the fans, even Bollywood actors are in awe of her beauty and talent. The actress recently had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein we showed her a clip of her co-star Shriya Saran praising her.

We made Tabu hear a voice note from her Drishyam co-star Shriya Saran. In the voice note, Shriya said, “Tabu mam lots of love to you. I absolutely love you, you are the best. You are the kindest souls ever. The love you gave me…The first time you met me and the love you gave me now are the same. I love your warm hugs and love your smile. And I think the one actress who has inspired me to keep working hard and I love the characters you do and you are the most amazing actress ever. I have a girl crush on you.” The moment she said this, Tabu could not control her laughter and quipped, “so good to hear that.”

Tabu further added, “She is lovely ya! Actually, this is the third film that I am doing with her. I have done a Telugu film together many many many centuries ago and then we did Drishyam and then we did this Drishyam, so I think we work well together. We are good together and we have a bond. She is a lovely girl.”

Tabu on her role as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Further talking about how interesting it was for her to play Manjulika, she said, “Especially with Bhool, it was from the day I heard it I knew that ‘My God, this character can become really something’. I have never attempted something like this, and I knew this was going to be a really intense journey for me as an actor.”