EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani in talks for Shashank Khaitan’s rom com with Karan Johar

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the talk of the town, more so after some confessions made by the duo respectively on Koffee with Karan regarding their love life. The couple was recently spotted outside the Dharma office, giving rise to speculations about a reunion for the SherShaah team. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

“The yet untitled rom com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo have agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the filmmaker, adding further that everyone around is excited for this romantic comedy.

The film very much falls in the space of Shashank’s Dulhania series and in-fact, at one point of time, the filmmaker was toying with this idea to complete the Dulhania trilogy, but things didn’t materialize back in the day. Post that, Shashank moved on to Dhadak and then tried his hand to make two action films with Varun, but both never took off. Shashank recently announced Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, however, the action-packed thriller is also put on the backburner due to budget and remuneration issues. Shashank is finally returning to the genre he has excelled in – Rom Com.

The film, once on paper, would mark the second collaboration of Sid and Kiara. There was talks of the duo uniting on a script titled Adal Badal, but we hear the film is far away from going on the floors. According to a source, “The Shashank film is different from Adal Badal. While Sunir Kheterpal has locked a script, acquired the rights, and registered a title, he is yet to find a director. The things on that film will proceed only once team Adal Badal has a director on board,” the source added. Shashank's next directorial, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, is gearing up for a digital premiere soon.

