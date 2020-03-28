EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker opens up on her break up with Himanshu Sharma; Says ‘It was unfortunate’

Swara Bhasker, who called it quits with Himanshu Sharma last year, called her break up an unfortunate thing.

Swara Bhasker is one of the actresses in the industry who is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. Be it her views on the happenings around the world to her love life, the diva has never shied away from speaking her mind. And while she has a knack of hitting the headlines, Swara’s love life lately grabbed the eyeballs after the reports of her break up with beau Himanshu Sharma surfaced. The media reports suggested that the two called it quits after dating each other for 5 years and ever since then there have been several speculations about what went wrong between them.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in an Instagram Live session, Swara opened up on her split with Himanshu and how she dealt with it. Swara, who admits with being quite emotional in life, revealed that break up was as difficult for her as it is for almost for everyone. After all, the end of anything that has been one of the most central aspects of your life is quite hard, isn’t it? “You just have to deal with it. In my case it was very unfortunate,” she added.

Furthermore, the Veere Di Wedding actress asserted that there was nothing bad in their relationship and that no one cheated in their relationship. She explained her break up saying it was like a journey where they were walking down a path until it bifurcated. And they have to accept the fact that the other person has to go. “It’s not just about our choices but also other’s choices as well. That’s what growing up is all about,” Swara emphasised.

Talking about dealing with her break up, the diva asserted that while it was a difficult time, she opened up with her family and friends who were quite supportive. Besides, Swara also decided to hit the gym the day she called it quits with Himanshu and admitted working out like a “psychopath” back then until she started shooting for her projects. Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara is gearing up for Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma wherein she will be playing the role of an LGBTQ couple with Divya Dutta.

Credits :Pinkvilla

