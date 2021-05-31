EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 script written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan; Take Tiger and Zoya across the globe

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has been in the conceptualisation stage since 2018; Vaccination of Maneesh Sharma's crew in progress as the team is looking forward to resume shoot in June. Details

In March, and kicked off the first schedule of the much-awaited action packed espionage, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The duo was joined by Emraan Hashmi too, who plays the negative lead in the film. Pinkvilla recently revealed that Emraan portrays the character of an ISI Agent in Tiger 3 and is said to be Pakistan’s answer to Indian Tiger, Avinash Singh Rathore. The film is said to be a battle royal between the two characters, and the leading lady, Katrina aka. Zoya plays an important thread in this action-packed tale of one upmanship.

And now, we have another update on Tiger 3. Over the last few months, there have been ample of speculations all across as to who are the writers on board the film. Multiple names, ranging from Jaideep Sahni to Maneesh Sharma himself among others came out in the media, but we can now inform our readers that the film is written by the YRF head, Aditya Chopra along with Shridhar Raghavan, who also wrote the and Tiger Shroff blockbuster, War.

“Tiger 3 is Adi’s baby, and he decided write the story of third installment in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. Being one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood, Adi and Shridhar were clear on being careful to take the legacy forward. They worked on multiple ideas and then finally developed the one in the making into a bound screenplay. Tiger has been in the conceptualization stage since 2018 and it’s only after they found an ideal follow up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, did they green lit Tiger 3,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the title of Tiger 3 is as impactful as the first two part, however, it’s kept under the wraps for now.

Being an espionage, Adi and Shridhar were clear on not just upping the scale of the film, but also bring in a lot of substance in the story, which is the primary reason why research and writing took a long time. “The story unfolds in a way that Tiger and Zoya travel to multiple countries across the globe. They are on the run, and major chunk of the film is required to be shot in European countries. The team is waiting for lockdown restrictions to be lifted before chalking out the exact shooting schedule,” the source informed and further added that Adi and his team at YRF are also getting the entire crew of Tiger 3 vaccinated so that they can resume the work in full swing.

“The next schedule of the film starts in the city, wherein they have constructed a western world country. This would be followed by the overseas leg, subject to the Covid scenario,” the source added. Tiger 3 is gearing up for a 2022 release, and according to insiders, it’s by far the biggest action event of Bollywood. The music is composed by Pritam. Stay tuned for more on Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tiger 3 only on Pinkvilla.

