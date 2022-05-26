EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to begin JugJugg Jeeyo promotions; 1st song launch in Chandigarh & Delhi

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films. The Raj Mehta directorial also features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. Recently, the trailer of the film was released and it has received a positive response from the audience and it showcases the family drama, which is all about emotions and entertainment.

Now, ahead of the film's release, Varun and Kiara are all set to kickstart the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh and Delhi. The actors will be launching the first song of the film titled The Punjaabban Song. The comedy-drama film is backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit theatres on 24 June 2022.

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

Meanwhile, apart from this, Varun will star next in Dinesh Vijan's comic horror film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, directed by Amar Kaushik. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, on the other hand, will also feature in Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Next, the Shershaah actress also has a Telugu political-drama film, RC15 co-starring Ram Charan, and directed by S. Shankar.

