EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Kabir Singh 2 happening? Shahid Kapoor has THIS to say about sequel

Shahid Kapoor's career almost resurrected with the 2019 film Kabir Singh. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, turned out to be a major commercial success. Since then, people have been waiting for its sequel. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the possibility of a Kabir Singh 2 in the future. So let's find out.

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh sequel

In an exclusive conversation during Pinkvilla Masterclass, one of the fans asked Shahid Kapoor which film's sequel he would want to do. As the fan was about to answer, Kapoor asked him which sequel he would want to see. Quickly, the crowd started saying Kabir Singh. In response, the actor said: "Jab ladke ko ladki mil jaati hai tab kya kahenge kahaani me?...Everybody says Kabir Singh 2, Kabir Singh 2, but Priti mil gayi. Ab main kya karun? (Now that the boy has got the girl, what is there left to tell? Everybody says Kabir Singh 2 but he got Priti. Now what should I do?)"

Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh

During the conversation, Kapoor revealed that he was reluctant to sign Kabir Singh initially and told his wife Mira Rajput about it. He said: "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh."

Workwise, Shahid will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. He was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bloody Daddy.

