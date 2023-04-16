WATCH: Salman Khan glows in black pathani, Pooja Hegde dons a matching saree at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde have teamed up for the first time and they will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Ahead of the big release, Salman and Pooja were seen making a starry appearance at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's much-awaited Iftaar party a while ago. Several celebs including Salim Khan, Shehnaaz, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Urmila Matondkar, Sana Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and others were too seen gracing the Iftaar party.

Salman Khan exudes desi vibes in black pathani

In the video, a clean-shaven Salman is seen dishing out major desi vibes in a black pathani. His glow makes him look even more handsome and dapper. The superstar entered the venue with his high-level security due to the death threats that he received recently. Salman was seen posing with Baba Siddique and his son for the media. On the other hand, Pooja made heads turn in a black shimmery saree. She twinned with Salman in black and left her fans gushing. Have a look:

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to Salman's Iftaar party look. A fan wrote, "Salman Sir X Black Pathaani Combination." Another fan wrote, "Super Handsome." Others were seen calling Salman and Pooja the 'best couple of 2023' and dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at other celebs here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled recently at an event and it set social media on fire. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman on the big screen after a long time. The film is all set to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

