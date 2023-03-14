EXCLUSIVE: What was Kapil Sharma’s reaction when he met Zwigato director Nandita Das for the first time?

Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das. Kapil, who is popularly known for his comedy show, will be seen playing the role of a food delivery boy who is grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami. Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das, and Shahana Goswami recently spoke to Pinkvilla about their upcoming film. During the conversation, Kapil Sharma was also asked what his reaction was, when he met Nandita Das for the first time. He shared that until he hadn’t met her, he had a ‘strict lady’ image of Nandita in his mind. However, his perception changed upon meeting her.

Kapil Sharma on meeting Zwigato director Nandita Das for the first time

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma said that he was already a huge fan of Nandita Das, even before he met her. Kapil said that not just her acting, he is also a huge fan of Nandita’s directorial work- Firaaq and Manto, and that he has watched both the films already. He added that when he met Nandita for the first time, he felt that she was very ‘sorted’. Before this, Kapil Sharma had only seen Nandita on screen, and read her interviews, which gave him the impression that she may be a bit ‘strict’. However, he revealed that when he met her for the first time, he realized that she is very easy-going. He praised her ‘clarity’ and ‘vision’ for the film, saying that he knew he would emerge as a refined actor after working with her.

“Jitne unke interviews dekhe to usse jitna andaaza laga sakte the, 'ye thodi strict lady ho sakti hain' mujhe aisa lagta tha. Par jab mili mujhe laga ki bohot hi easy hai inke saath kaam karna. Humaari jo script ko leke baatein hui, mere jo sawaal the, hum logon ne aapas mein baatein ki, toh mujhe laga ki yeh bilkul clear hain, aur as an actor main nikhar ke aaunga,” said Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma added that he knew Nandita Das is a great director, and has a great vision for the film Zwigato. So he thought it would be good for him, and that he should accept the role in Zwigato.

Zwigato will release on 17th March, 2023.

