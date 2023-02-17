EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam is happy to be called for a screen test: ‘But only me and not my contemporaries then…’
Recently, Yami Gautam and director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury got in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla where they spoke about their film Lost.
Actress Yami Gautam, who impressed the audience with her solid performance in A Thursday, is back with yet another striking film, Lost. She teamed up with Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for the film. It was released on Zee5 on February 16. Since then, netizens have been praising Yami as she has hit the ball out of the park yet again. Recently, Yami and director Aniruddha got in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla where they spoke about their film Lost. The actress also spoke about women-centric films, screen tests and lots more!
Yami Gautam opens up on smaller roles and screen test
During the interview, Yami was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo' and 'smaller roles'. In one of the interviews, the actress spoke about how the media termed some of her past roles in that sense and wrote about the length of her roles. She gave an example of how the West functions and people don't really talk about it. Was Yami bothered by these opinions during her career? She confessed that the chatter did bother her back then.
She said, "The fact that I remember it means it did bother me and you are a younger mind at that time. Of course, my family is there but strictly talking in terms of your workplace, you are completely by yourself and it's absolutely fine. When you don't owe anyone anything that's the best feeling. It's your own journey and you shouldn't keep any expectations. But it did, I used to always question this if they want to see my acting to see my potential then my first film was really nice. I would be really happy if someone calls me for a screen test. But if they only call me and not my contemporaries because someone is connected with someone, or you know someone, that's not right."
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Yami continued, "For example, if screen test is our culture in the industry like it happens in the West, then it's a part of our job. But kisi role ko uski gravity nahi samjh ke aap sirf uska length dekhenge then there's no way that you can silence them. The only way to do it is just to keep working and wahi cheezein fir kal ko aake appreciation bann jaati hai. I respect that. The reason why I voice out is because today if somebody who is new, who's watching this and thinks the way maybe the school of thought that I come from should not feel discouraged. They should keep working, look for good and impactful roles and good directors if you get an opportunity, don't fear anything."
Work front
After Lost, Yami will be seen in Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal.
ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Dhar opens up on her career progress: ‘I have faced loads of ups and downs’; READ more for details
Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional ...Read more