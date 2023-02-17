EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam is happy to be called for a screen test: ‘But only me and not my contemporaries then…’

Actress Yami Gautam , who impressed the audience with her solid performance in A Thursday, is back with yet another striking film, Lost. She teamed up with Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for the film. It was released on Zee5 on February 16. Since then, netizens have been praising Yami as she has hit the ball out of the park yet again. Recently, Yami and director Aniruddha got in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla where they spoke about their film Lost. The actress also spoke about women-centric films, screen tests and lots more!

During the interview, Yami was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo' and 'smaller roles'. In one of the interviews, the actress spoke about how the media termed some of her past roles in that sense and wrote about the length of her roles. She gave an example of how the West functions and people don't really talk about it. Was Yami bothered by these opinions during her career? She confessed that the chatter did bother her back then.

She said, "The fact that I remember it means it did bother me and you are a younger mind at that time. Of course, my family is there but strictly talking in terms of your workplace, you are completely by yourself and it's absolutely fine. When you don't owe anyone anything that's the best feeling. It's your own journey and you shouldn't keep any expectations. But it did, I used to always question this if they want to see my acting to see my potential then my first film was really nice. I would be really happy if someone calls me for a screen test. But if they only call me and not my contemporaries because someone is connected with someone, or you know someone, that's not right."

