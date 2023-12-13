Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on dealing with failure of films: ‘You can’t control box office’

Karan Johar has always given the fans an insight into the lives of their favorite celebrities- from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s epic unseen wedding video reveal, Alia Bhatt- Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about Raha, Sunny Deol- Bobby Deol talking about their comebacks. Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will grace the upcoming episode of the chat show, during which Arjun spilled the beans on how he deals with box office failures.

Arjun Kapoor says he is the first actor in his generation to deliver 100-crore film

Failure and success are a part of the Bollywood industry and everyone has their own way to deal with it. On the Koffee couch this week, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar discuss the box office failures and how they navigated their way through it.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, “We all have public perceptions , we all have Instagram that shows a part of our personality that may or may not be accurate at times, but we are also combating box office pressures, industry dynamics . Fubu, I'm gonna ask you sometimes when box offices have evaded you. What is the way and I always know that you have been upbeat and have a sense of humor which I think is there that in the face of failure you can laugh at yourself. How do you deal with it?”

Opening up about it, Arjun Kapoor said, “There is so much adversity I have faced in my life ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life. I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100-crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was 2 States.”

Arjun Kapoor reflects on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s career trajectories

He further said, “I have seen the high, I have done a film like Ki and Ka that did well, where I was a house husband, I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people. I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen. When you look at Saif’s career, till Dil Chahta hai didnt happen, he was on a different trajectory.”

He concluded by saying, “If my audience has loved me and connected with me because of the work that I did, they are not going to disconnect if I give them a good film. You can't control box office, unfortunately, what I can control is the effort and the sincerity”.

About Koffee With Karan season 8

