Masaba Gupta proves she's a filmy encyclopedia in a quiz with Neil Bhoopalam and Armaan Khera; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Fans really enjoyed Masaba Gupta starrer web show Masaba Masaba which also starred her mom Neena Gupta. The show was loved so much that now it is renewed for a season 2. Well, the entire team is geared up for the release of season 2 and actors Masaba, Neil Bhoopalam and Armaan Khera are leaving no stones unturned to promote their show. All three of them came together for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about a lot of stuff related to Masaba Masaba 2. These three played a fun segment during the interview and Masaba aced the segment and how.

Since Masaba Masaba season 2 has a love triangle between Masaba Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam and Armaan Khera, we decided to play a fun game with them where these three were competing against each other to guess the Bollywood love triangle films with their 1 line plot description. As fun as it sounds, the segment turned out to be equally entertaining. Staring with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to her BFF Alia Bhatt’s Student Of The Year, Dil To Pagal Hai, Gehraiyaan and others, Masaba almost got all the answers correct. Armaan even called her an encyclopedia. Neil managed to score 1 opposite Masaba who scored 8 and Armaan who scored 0.

Check out the exclusive video:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, protagonist Masaba Gupta shared her reaction when she saw herself on screen for the first time in season one. “I remember we were in this one small editing room with me and my mom (Neena Gupta) watching season one and I was like ‘wow’. Sometimes when you’re on set you always feel like you could do a scene better. You’re never hundred percent satisfied with the way you’ve done a scene. I remember thinking, ‘okay that’s not so bad either’. So I wouldn’t say I was very pleased with myself, I don’t think I ever am. But I was comfortable and that’s all that matters,” says Masaba.

Besides Masaba Gupta, Masaba Masaba Season 2 also features Neil Bhoopalam, Armaan Khera, Neena Gupta, Barkha Singh, and Kusha Kapila.

ALSO READ: Masaba Masaba S2 Review: Masaba Gupta & Neena Gupta rediscover themselves in fierce, honest & sassy new season