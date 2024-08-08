Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon dating alert: Netizen recalls couple being ‘warm and affectionate’ on date

Han Ji Min, the noted South Korean actress who was last seen in the fantasy comedy show Behind Your Touch was earlier today confirmed to be dating Jannabi’s frontman and singer Choi Jung Hoon. Soon after, a netizen shared their account of once seeing the couple out on a date where they were being “warm and affectionate” regardless of being in the public eye.

On August 7, the South Korean media outlet Daum reported that a netizen had shared their account of spotting Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon being lovey-dovey before the dating news was confirmed.

According to the report, the netizen also shared a video on an online community where Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon were seen out on a date and sitting together at a restaurant in Seoul. The netizen recalled that the couple was looking in the same direction and they were sitting quite close with their shoulders touching.

They also added that Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon were being “warm and affectionate” and confidently lovey-dovey as they enjoyed their date regardless of the attention they were attracting.

Another netizen on the post commented and claimed to have known about the latest Korean star couple beforehand. They also claimed seeing Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon on a date in Paris furthering the speculation prior to the official announcement.

On August 8, 2024, Han Ji Min was confirmed to be dating Choi Jung Hoon. After various reports claimed that the couple was dating, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon’s agency Peponi Music confirmed that the two are dating.

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min’s agency BH Entertainment also confirmed the same to Star News explaining that the two met when they shot The Seasons- Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park which was hosted by the Jannbi singer. They kept in touch afterward and soon their relationship changed into something more special. They also asked fans to wish the couple the best.

Han Ji Min is a famous actress who is known for celebrated performances in K-dramas Hyde Jekyll, Me, One Spring Night, Our Blues, The Light in Your Eyes, and many more.

