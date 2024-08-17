Happy Yoo Seung Ho day: Exploring talented actor's best roles with I Am Not A Robot, My Strange Hero, and more

Actor Yoo Seung Ho celebrates his 31st birthday today, August 17. With a career spanning both film and television, he has earned several awards, including two SBS Drama Awards, a Young Artist Award, and two nominations for the Baeksang Arts Awards.

In his home country, he is affectionately known as the Nation's Little Brother. Yoo Seung Ho first gained recognition as a child actor in the film The Way Home in 2002. Over the years, he has continued to build his career with notable roles in various TV series and movies.

You might remember him as the young version of some of your favorite historical drama characters before he landed a supporting role in Queen Seondeok. After completing his military service, he transitioned into a sought-after leading man. In 2012, he took on his first leading role in Operation Proposal, a Korean remake of the Japanese drama Proposal Daisakusen. In honor of his birthday this month, here’s a list of our favorite Yoo Seung Ho K-drama roles through the years.

Remember

Remember marked writer Yoon Hyun Ho’s debut in television. Featuring an impressive cast that includes Yoo Seung Ho, Park Min Young, the delightfully unhinged Namgoong Min, and Park Sung Woong, the drama tells a story that’s both hopeful and tragic. It follows a son’s relentless quest to avenge his father’s wrongful imprisonment.

In Remember, high school student Jin Woo (Yoo Seung Ho) faces a devastating turn of events when his father, a cleaner, is framed for the murder of a young woman while working at the home of wealthy chaebol Nam Gyu Man (Namgoong Min). The situation worsens as Jin Woo's father, who suffers from Alzheimer's, becomes an easy target for the prosecution, resulting in a life sentence.

Determined to seek justice, Jin Woo uncovers that Gyu Man is the true culprit but finds himself held back by fate and a flawed legal system. Four years later, now a lawyer, Jin Woo returns to exact revenge. With his extraordinary memory (hyperthymesia), he partners with lawyer Lee In Ah (Park Min Young) to bring Gyu Man and his allies to justice. However, Jin Woo faces a ticking clock, as the very disease that wronged his father is now threatening his own future.

I'm Not a Robot

Kim Min Kyu (Yoo Seung Ho) takes not being a people person to a new extreme. Exceptionally intelligent and immensely wealthy, he is the youngest and largest shareholder in a successful finance company. Despite his success, Min Kyu leads a reclusive life due to his rare condition: he is allergic and hypersensitive to human contact, which causes unusual reactions.

Jo Ji Ah (Chae Soo Bin) is a determined woman who is a go-getter juggling multiple jobs, including working as a personal shopper. Through this role, she ends up shopping for Min Kyu, who proves to be one of her most challenging clients. Their frequent arguments and heated exchanges lead to a surprising twist: Ji Ah is the only person who doesn’t trigger Min Kyu’s symptoms.

Many chaebols come with tragic backstories, but Kim Min Kyu’s (Yoo Seung Ho) is particularly poignant. Orphaned at a young age, he is burdened with a debilitating allergy to human contact. He lives like a modern-day princess in a tower, surrounded by luxury, but his only companion is a robot vacuum.

In such circumstances, it’s easy to become a bitter hermit, but Min Kyu is different. The most touching aspect of his character is how he seizes even the smallest opportunity for connection with the outside world. His longing for companionship is evident in his every expression. Having been deprived of human interaction for so long, he treasures it deeply and finds joy in even the simplest moments. This chaebol truly knows how to appreciate the little things in life.

My Strange Hero

My Strange Hero follows Kang Bok Soo (Yoo Seung Ho), who returns to his old high school to seek revenge after being expelled due to a grave and false accusation. As he reconnects with his high school sweetheart, Son Soo Jung (Jo Bo Ah), he finds himself once again caught up in the school's drama. Once known as the "small hero" of Seol Song High School, Kang Bok Soo's life takes a turn, and he becomes a "substitute man"—someone who takes on various tasks in other people’s lives for payment.

My Strange Hero deserved to be the hit drama on everyone’s lips. Yoo Seung Ho brings even more of the irresistible charm he showcased in I’m Not a Robot, embodying the role of schoolyard hero Bok Soo. Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon elevates his performance to new heights as Bok Soo’s troubled and angry former classmate, delivering a truly captivating portrayal.

Jo Bo Ah shines as a flawed yet idealistic teacher, far from the typical sweet and selfless role. Every character in My Strange Hero is thoughtfully developed, including the supporting cast, which features a lineup of familiar veteran actors who bring their own dynamic interactions to the drama.

Memorist

This webtoon adaptation stars Yoo Seung Ho as Dong Baek, a hot-headed detective with the ability to see into people's memories, and Lee Se Young as Han Sun Mi, a composed yet unconventional criminal profiler. When a sinister serial killer emerges, their paths converge as they team up to stop the chilling crimes and bring the culprit to justice.

The dynamic clash between the two leads amps up the excitement of the storyline. Dong Baek’s blend of playful and serious traits and Sun Mi’s assertive personality are evident from the very first episode. As you binge-watch the drama, you'll be pulled through a maze of tangled events that will leave you guessing and surprised time and again. Racing against the clock to catch the killer, Dong Baek and Sun Mi uncover darker and more complex layers of the case. With shocking revelations about their troubled pasts, the drama keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Moonshine

Set in the Joseon era, when prohibition laws were strictly enforced, Moonshine follows Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who turns to making alcohol to settle her family's debts. Meanwhile, Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), a principled inspector, is on a mission to crack down on bootleggers and illegal liquor makers.

As Ro Seo and Nam Young, from vastly different backgrounds, end up sharing living quarters, they find that their challenges go beyond just liquor. The situation becomes even more complicated with the arrival of the crown prince, Lee Pyo (Byeon Woo Seok), a royal with a passion for drinking. Ro Seo is eager to supply him, while Nam Young remains determined to catch both her and the prince. Amidst their clashes, an unexpected friendship forms, and romance begins to bloom between Ro Seo and Nam Young, all while uncovering deeper royal intrigues.

The Deal

Based on a webtoon, The Deal follows three former high school classmates in their twenties who reunite for drinks after a long time. However, the night takes an unexpected turn when two of them impulsively decide to kidnap the third. As the situation spirals out of control, the trio embarks on a dark and tumultuous journey, with their lives becoming increasingly entangled in dangerous complications.

