'HISTORY MAKERS' BTS' Jimin and Jungkook win Most Performed Songs of the Year at 2025 BMI Pop Awards with solo tracks

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have achieved yet another notable honor. The duo has been recognized among the Most Performed Songs of the Year at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards. Despite not having released new music recently and serving in the military for about 2 years, they continue to demonstrate their immense global impact, solidifying their positions as highly successful K-pop solo artists. Fans have taken to social media in large numbers to congratulate them.

Both Jimin and Jungkook attained the feat with two songs each from their solo albums. Jimin's Like Crazy (from FACE) and Who (from Muse) both won Most Performed Songs of the Year at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards in LA. Jungkook received the accolade for his Golden album tracks 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You. The news about Jimin was broken through the Instagram update of producers Kasual Kas and Tenroc, who worked on the track titled Who.

Following that, fan accounts shared that Like Crazy also made it to the list of winners. Jimin previously won the Most Performed Song of the Year award for Like Crazy at the BMI London Awards last year. Now, he has earned another prestigious BMI honor. This recent achievement made the BTS' lead vocalist the first K-pop solo artist to win two BMI awards from different ceremonies. Fans called him "HISTORY MAKER" and also labelled his BTS teammate Jungkook the same.

Jungkook was honored with BMI's Most Performed Songs of the Year title for three years in a row, becoming the only K-pop artist with such an achievement. Last year, his song Seven (featuring Latto) earned him the prestigious accolade and in 2023, he bagged the award with Left and Right. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with comments like "WE ARE SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK" and "TOP SOLOIST JUNGKOOK" upon knowing about the news of his recent achievement.

With the BTS duo, who enlisted together through the military's buddy system, scheduled for discharge on June 11, fans are eagerly anticipating the new projects they have in store. Furthermore, rumors of Jungkook potentially releasing a new album after his discharge are fueling speculation and building anticipation among fans.

