Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal enjoy coffee; Phoebe Bridgers out of the picture? 7 facts on Angelina-Brad divorce

This had made headlines not only because of these two. Singer Phoebe Bridgers was also involved, as it had been rumoured for some time that Phoebe and Paul were splitting. Earlier last month, the news of calling off the engagement was floating around. The gossip reached its pinnacle with Bridger’s appearance on a YouTube series named Chicken Soup Date by Amelia Dimoldenberg last month, where she answered questions on heartbreak. On being asked how to get over heartbreak she said- “You just have to do it, and it’s gonna end at some point but you can’t make it end — that’s my tip,” via US Magazine.

The Normal People star and the Oscar-winning actress were spotted stealing a moment to have coffee, as reported by Page Six. Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie were seen at Almeida Café & Bar in London, stealing glances and getting coffee over the weekend after the show of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, which Paul was a part of. Angelina’s daughter Shiloh was also spotted there with them.

Angelina Jolie is divorced after 12 years of dating and two years of marriage to Brad Pitt. In 2016, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences," as reported by The Cut. After a long and messy battle, and with the proceedings still not finalized, the judge has ruled that they are no longer married. But all of this comes at the cost of being one of Hollywood's most expensive divorces of all time. So, let’s look at this saga together.



Here are 7 interesting facts from Brad Pitt and Angelina’s divorce -

1. Angelina requested sole custody

The couple has six children, and Angelina requested sole physical custody of all of them when she filed for divorce, reported Pop Sugar. This is one of the reasons why the proceedings dragged on for so long and became one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood.

2. Brad Pitt’s drug abuse and drinking

According to the Evening Standard, the actor’s abuse of weed and alcohol was one of the driving forces behind the divorce. Brad himself didn’t make any comments, but in an interview with GQ, he announced giving up substances and alcohol in an inspiring manner. “I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. And I'm running from feelings. I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year [...] I was boozing too much,” Brad had said. “It's just become a problem. You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

3. Child abuse allegations

According to a detailed piece done by The New York Times, Angelina alleged that Brad had been abusive to her and the children in a 2016 plane ride. It was also alleged that Brad Pitt demanded Angelina sign a non-disclosure agreement to stop her from speaking out about the abusive incident in the divorce information. During the trial, Pitt's divorce lawyer stated that while he accepts responsibility for some things in the past, he will not accept responsibility for things he did not do. Eventually, he was cleared of all charges.

4. The New York Post released a cover featuring Jennifer Anniston laughing hysterically

According to Pop Sugar, when it was released in September 2016, when it got released, a lot of people were furious at The New York Post for making light of such serious events. Aniston’s close friend Chelsea Handler spoke out on it openly saying "Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn't get married until everyone could get married and I always said I wouldn't get married until they got divorced, so I'm officially accepting proposals. I'm ready." She also compared Brad Life’s with George Clooney's, alleging Angelina is a “lunatic” and the reason for Brad Pitt’s substance abuse.

5. FBI got involved

Even the FBI got involved in Pitt’s child abuse scandal. They took over the investigation at a serious juncture. On 2016, they released a statement on US Weekly saying “In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States; specifically, an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued.”

6. The divorce took a lot of time and money

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. It took nearly 6 years and $1 million dollars to see the end of Brad Pitt and Jolie as reported on Evening Standard. It is by far one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood. Though the divorce is still in progress, the judge announced that they are no longer married.

7. Jolie had the real-life Olivia Pope for the crisis management

People magazine confirmed that Angelina hired ‘Scandal’ famed Judy Smith as her crisis manager. "Judy has been asked to consult with those working with Angelina on divorce negotiations," People said via an anonymous source. "Judy and her firm have a long history of handling issues that have unfortunately garnered too much attention in the public eye, and she knows how to push towards resolutions that are swift and discreet."

