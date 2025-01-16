Ben Affleck Appears Frustrated While Chatting With Cop Outside His L.A. Residence Amid FBI Investigation; DEETS
Amid the ongoing FBI investigation into Ben Affleck’s home, the actor was captured outside his residence looking frustrated while conversing with a cop. Find out more about the investigation!
Ben Affleck does not seem pleased by the FBI infiltration in his Los Angeles home due to an investigation related to the wildfires. In the pictures obtained by Page Six, the Good Will Hunting actor was captured looking angry and frustrated during an alleged heated conversation with a cop outside his residence in Brentwood, California, on January 14.
As per the outlet, Affleck appeared aggressively animated as he stuck out his arm to point toward an exit. Reportedly, law enforcement placed security and cops around the neighborhood to prevent residents from entering their homes.
Hence, the Justice League actor was “talking to the police about that situation” and eventually got the permit to enter his house. The increased security around his neighborhood came after an FBI investigation kicked off his home a few days back.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities were sent to the location to assist with “a grid search for unauthorized drones” in the area. Earlier this week, an FBI rep told the outlet that the unauthorized drone activity was connected to the Palisades Fire.
“FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to see if he had CCTV footage of a private drone which damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircraft,” the rep explained.