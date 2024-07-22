Big Bang Theory Creator Gives Update On The Show’s Spin-Off Series For Max; Says ‘It’s Still Prenatal’

It’s been four years since The Big Bang Theory aired its final season. More recently, the prequel series Young Sheldon also completed its seven-season run. However, the franchise seems to have more ideas in-store, and a spin-off is already in the works at Max. Creator Chuck Lorre shares more details about the potential series!

The Big Bang Theory spin-off update

Since the hit sitcom concluded after 12 successful seasons, speculation about a spin-off other than Young Sheldon has been around. In 2023, it was revealed that an untitled project surrounding the sitcom was in the works.

In a recent interview with Variety, one of the show’s creators, Chuck Lorre, confirmed that the spin-off is happening but admitted that it’s in very early stages. “It’s still in the works, it’s endlessly in the works,” Lorre said. “It’s still prenatal.”

Although it's unclear whether the premise will be after the events of TBBT or another prequel series like Young Sheldon, it is confirmed to be produced by Max and will go straight to streaming.

Kunal Nayyar on whether he would reprise his role in the spin-off

The geeky and culturally rooted astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar, was a profoundly beloved character on the show. When TVLine caught up with the actor and asked him about his plans to reprise his character in the spin-off show, Nayyar said, “It’s a little too soon.”

“Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season,” he continued. Although he was unaware of the speculations the media had spun regarding his character’s comeback, he’ll leave it up to the universe to decide if the opportunity does arrive.

The Big Bang Theory characters reunion in Young Sheldon

A mini TBBT reunion happened between Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper and Mayim Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler in a flash-forward scene in an episode of Young Sheldon. The scene showed Sheldon and Amy a few years after the events of The Big Bang Theory’s final season.

Could there possibly be a storyline for the future versions of their characters? Since the mysterious spin-off’s details are still under wraps, it can presumably be a sequel, which leaves the possibility of the OG gang reprising their roles. There’s nothing certain yet!

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise can look forward to the Young Sheldon sequel series, called Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, following the story of Montana Jordan's Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment's Mandy.