Blake Lively's Legal Team Says Actress's Sexual Harassment And Retaliation Claims Are Not A 'He Said/She Said' Case
Blake Lively’s legal team condemned Justin Baldoni’s allegation, which he filed in retaliation for the actress’s valid legal complaints. They also emphasized that Lively’s claims are “serious!”
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.
Blake Lively’s legal team defended her claims in a statement released to People Magazine, emphasizing that it’s a “serious” case unlike the typical “he said/she said” situation. The attorneys also condemned Justin Baldoni’s allegations against the actress.
The legal team also alleged that the Five Feet Apart director’s claims were put forth to fire more “attacks” at Lively. “This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” the statement read.
It further stated that the legal team will prove in litigation that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios associates engaged in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set.”
They also stated that Baldoni’s retaliation to the Green Lantern actress’ lawsuit is unjustified because the subject of sexual harassment and retaliation tackled in the case are illegal offenses.
The Jane The Virgin actor filed a retaliatory lawsuit worth $250 million against the New York Times in which he also accused Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, of “aggressively” berating him in a work meeting for allegedly fat-shaming the actress.
Lively’s legal team also indicated in the statement that media comments can not be used to defend the actress’s valid legal complaints. In the original complaint, she accused her It Ends With Us co-star of inappropriate workplace behavior, sexual harassment, and orchestrating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.