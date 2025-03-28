Bri Stern Sues Andrew Tate; Claims He ‘Choked’ and ‘Beat Her’ During Violent Attack in New Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Bri Stern has filed a lawsuit against Andrew Tate, accusing him of sexual assault, battery, and gender violence. The lawsuit, filed in California, details an alleged violent encounter between the two at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Bri claims Andrew choked her and physically assaulted her while making threats against her life. She has hired Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who is known for representing multiple alleged victims of Sean Diddy Combs.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Bri says she was in Andrew’s hotel room when he became aggressive. She claims they were having consensual s*x, but he suddenly started degrading her and became violent.

Bri alleges Andrew choked her with one hand and repeatedly hit her with the other. She says she begged him to stop, but he only hurt her more.

Bri claims she nearly lost consciousness due to the choking. She also says Andrew told her, “If you ever f*** with me, I will f****** kill you. I mean it. I will kill you.” She alleges he threatened to s*x traffic her, keep her in Romania, and r*pe her.

Bri says she stayed in the hotel room out of fear and pretended nothing happened the next morning before seeking medical attention and reporting the incident to the police.

Andrew Tate has faced legal troubles in multiple countries. He and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in 2022 for allegedly running a criminal organization. Andrew has also been charged with r*pe in Romania and is facing sexual assault lawsuits in both the U.S. and the U.K. However, he has not been convicted of any crimes.

His attorney, Joseph McBride, dismissed Bri’s lawsuit, calling her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, “a lowlife bottom feeder.” He also claimed that rapper Jay-Z is suing Buzbee for extortion and said, “We look forward to doing the same.”

Bri shared her full statement on Instagram, saying, “Those facts speak for themselves.” She claims Andrew manipulated and groomed her after they met in Romania last summer. She says he initially acted charming but later showed his true nature by degrading her.

