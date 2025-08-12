Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Give a Peek Into Their Vow Renewal Ceremony Amid Family Feud With David-Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for three years now. To celebrate their love and admiration for each other, the duo renewed their vows on August 2 and shared a romantic carousel post on their social media.

In the first series of pictures, which was jointly shared on Instagram, the couple looked at each other with love while posing for the camera.

Advertisement

In one of the pictures, Beckham was seen putting his hand on the actress’ chest while giving her a kiss on the cheek. In another picture, the duo stood beside each other on the balcony in complete bride and groom attire. In the caption, the couple wrote, "only love.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s look of love

In the other two posts, the CEO of Cloud 23 and Peltz posed intimately, while in the captions they wrote, "This day meant so much to us,” accompanying it with a white heart.

Meanwhile, the couple’s vow renewal ceremony came amid their alleged fallout with David and Victoria Beckham. The pair missed the former footballer’s 50th birthday celebrations, which has caused a rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son.

Previously, speaking about the ceremony, a source close to the pair went on to share with People Magazine that the event was "about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years and creating a memory that will stay with them forever." They further went on to call it “beautiful.”

Advertisement

Moreover, speaking of the event hosted by him in Los Angeles, Beckham went on to say, "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her." He continued, "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Wedding Vows Amid Fallout with David and Victoria Beckham, Here’s What We Know