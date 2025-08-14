Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Seen Kissing Mystery Woman in Notting Hill

Anthony Mackie, best known as Marvel’s current Captain America, was spotted in London sharing a public kiss with an unidentified blonde woman. The Captain America: Brave New World actor appeared relaxed and in high spirits during the intimate moment in Notting Hill on Tuesday.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Mackie and the woman embracing in the middle of the street, engaging in a passionate kiss while smiling between moments. The pair seemed unconcerned about onlookers, enjoying the PDA-filled exchange in broad daylight. Witnesses described the scene as “comfortable and affectionate,” with the Marvel star even resting a hand on the woman’s dress at one point.

Mackie has kept his personal life largely private since divorcing his wife, Sheletta Chapital, in 2018. It’s unclear whether this sighting points to a long-term relationship or a new romance, but the chemistry between the two was evident.

Here’s what we know about the sighting

The encounter happened during a break in production for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming in London. Mackie is reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who officially took over the Captain America mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Notting Hill outing marks one of the rare times the actor has been seen in a public romantic setting since his divorce. Neither Mackie nor his representatives have commented on the identity of the woman.

Anthony Mackie’s recent work and upcoming projects

Since stepping into the role of Captain America, Mackie has become one of the central figures in the MCU. His upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World is expected to further establish his version of the hero, with Avengers: Doomsday following as a major ensemble event.

Outside of Marvel, Mackie starred in the 2024 sci-fi thriller Elevation, which found success on streaming platforms after a modest theatrical release. In 2025, he lent his voice to The Electric State and Sneaks. Looking ahead, he will appear in the historical action drama Desert Warrior and the Apple TV+ heist series 12 12 12.

