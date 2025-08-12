Alan Tudyk Says I, Robot Cut Him From Promo After Audiences Preferred Him Over Will Smith

Actor Alan Tudyk has revealed why many fans don’t realize he played Sonny the Robot in the 2004 sci-fi film I, Robot. The Resident Alien star said he was removed from the movie’s marketing campaign after early test screenings showed audiences responding more positively to his character than to lead actor Will Smith.

Why Alan Tudyk’s role in I, Robot went unnoticed

Speaking on the Toon’d In with Jim Cummings podcast, Tudyk shared, “A lot of people did not know I did Sonny the Robot in I, Robot, and there is a reason. They were doing test audiences for the movie, and they score the characters in this kind of test screening. I got word back: ‘Alan, you are testing higher than Will Smith.’ And then I was gone. I was done.”

The actor, who brought the lovable, humanlike robot Sonny to life through motion capture and voice work, said his removal went beyond just a few ads, as reported by E! News. “There was no publicity, and my name was not mentioned,” Tudyk shared. “I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Wait, nobody is going to know I’m in it!’”

Tudyk said playing Sonny was a challenging and demanding role. “I put a lot into [that performance],” he shared. “I had to move like a robot. At the time, I was very upset.” The actor had to perform physically on set while also delivering the character’s voice, blending two skill sets that he feels are often underappreciated.

Here’s why Tudyk thinks voice acting deserves more credit

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor believes his experience reflects a broader issue in the entertainment industry. “I was in the room. I’m at the wheel, I was with the actor back and forth,” Alan Tudyk said of working opposite Will Smith during filming. “My voice is completely attached to the world that everyone is seeing.”

He shared that voice and motion capture acting are integral to a film’s success, yet they often don’t receive the same recognition as on-screen performances.

While many viewers may not have realized Tudyk was behind Sonny, the actor has built a successful career across film, television, and animation. From Firefly and Resident Alien to his roles in Disney’s animated hits like Frozen and Zootopia, Tudyk has become known for his versatility.

Still, the I, Robot experience remains a reminder for him of how recognition in Hollywood doesn’t always match the effort put in behind the scenes.

