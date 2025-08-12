Will Deadpool Appear in Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’ Social Media Post Teases a Potential Collaboration

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is likely to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor shared a post on his Instagram account, which featured the Avengers logo and an “A” sprayed over it.

While there has been no caption alongside the post, fans are convinced that the actor might reprise his role as the superhero in the red suit, joining the rest of the cast members.

Advertisement

With Deadpool joining the Avengers, there is a high chance that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will also accompany him to fight the evil Dr. Doom. As for the update on the film, the Russo Brothers' directorial has been in production for the past many months.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

While the cast for the upcoming film was announced a couple of months ago, media reports claimed that many superheroes will join the film in the later part, and hence their credits have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Hackman made their debut with Marvel in 2024 with a movie that turned out to be fruitful for the studios, following months of struggle. If the reports are to be believed, the actors, who are also best friends off-screen, will join the original Avengers, the new Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Amid the post shared by The Proposal actor, fans are eagerly waiting for Marvel to drop yet another video, with a second lot of chairs introducing the new characters.

Advertisement

As for the movie, Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. into the franchise, not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as the villainous Dr. Victor von Doom.

Additionally, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others, will be joining the cast.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in December 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars a year later.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Causes Online Uproar As He Admits to Teaching Daughter Inappropriate Line for Deadpool & Wolverine