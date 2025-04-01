Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada’s Confession Ruin Her Relationship With Rafe?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 1, promise plenty of drama as Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) stuns Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) with a bombshell confession. Meanwhile, Belle Black’s (Martha Madison) plan to trap EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) goes off the rails, and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) encounters a surprising twist involving John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Jada will finally admit to Rafe that she slept with Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), though she insists it never would have happened if not for EJ DiMera and his scheme involving Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering). Although Jada regrets keeping the truth hidden, she realizes that in Salem, secrets never stay buried for long. Rather than letting Rafe hear it from someone else, she chooses to come clean.

Rafe will struggle to process Jada’s admission, and this shocking revelation may push their relationship to the brink. Jada’s emotional turmoil will lead her to seek solace in alcohol later in the week, hinting at more trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, Belle’s mission to trick EJ into confessing his crimes by wearing a wire won’t go as planned. Though she attempts to seduce EJ into a confession, he quickly catches on and refuses to take the bait. With her plan derailed, Belle will have to rethink her strategy.

Elsewhere, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) reaches out to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), possibly in an attempt to mend fences. However, Brady may reject her efforts, adding to her growing frustration. Kristen remains enraged with EJ for making Rachel Blake (Ros Gentle) disappear and withholding information about her whereabouts. As her anger intensifies, she may be driven to seek revenge against her brother.

In Estonia, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena Evans will confront a terrifying scene—a silver-haired man lying face down on a desk. At first, they fear it could be John, but a twist suggests it’s a false alarm. With John’s funeral not set until June, there are still many shocking turns left in his storyline.

Meanwhile, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will check in on Marlena and Steve before returning to the hotel, where he aids Andrew in handling Orpheus (George DelHoyo). Orpheus will make cryptic predictions about John’s fate, keeping the suspense high.

With shocking confessions, failed schemes, and high-stakes drama, Days of Our Lives promises an intense episode ahead. Will Jada and Rafe’s relationship survive this betrayal? Will Kristen take revenge on EJ? And what will become of John? Stay tuned for all the latest twists and turns.