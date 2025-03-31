Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Marlena Escape Orpheus’ Threats and Save John?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, March 31, 2025: Danger, Betrayal, and a Deadly Showdown Shake Salem.
Monday, March 31, brings gripping drama to Days of Our Lives as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) faces a chilling threat from Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) sounds the alarm to Belle Black (Martha Madison), and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) issues a deadly warning to EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Here’s what’s in store.
Marlena is thrown into panic mode when Orpheus suddenly appears in her hotel suite. Given John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) recent disappearance, she fears Orpheus is behind it. Orpheus wastes no time taunting Marlena with ominous hints, leaving her deeply unsettled about John’s fate.
Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) continue their desperate search for John. However, their mission takes an unexpected turn, and when Steve later reconnects with Marlena, Orpheus’ visit only heightens his concerns.
Back in Salem, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) confides in JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about Jada and the secret she’s keeping from Rafe. Since Jada and Shawn unknowingly slept together during the imposter swap, Shawn remains unsure if she will ever confess the truth.
Jada soon reaches out to Belle with an urgent SOS, potentially linked to EJ. Despite stepping away from EJ’s case after their passionate night together, Belle struggles with regret. She may still find ways to assist in EJ’s downfall from behind the scenes.
Elsewhere, Rafe makes a bold move against EJ, catching him off guard with a serious threat. While EJ may dismiss Rafe’s words as empty threats, Salem will soon be rocked by a shocking shooting. With EJ’s life on the line, Rafe’s ominous warnings may place him at the top of the suspect list.
With danger closing in, secrets unraveling, and revenge brewing, Days of Our Lives is set for an explosive week. Can Marlena outmaneuver Orpheus and save John? Will Rafe be the one to take EJ down for good? Stay tuned as Salem’s biggest mysteries unfold.