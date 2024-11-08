Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Marlena Stop Kristen’s Plan to Control Brady?

On Days of Our Lives this Friday, November 8, Marlena Evans finds herself deeply concerned about Brady Black as Kristen DiMera schemes to gain control over him and his family business. While Marlena tries to shield Brady, he’s on the verge of uncovering Kristen’s latest cruel tactic, setting up an intense confrontation.

Marlena’s distrust of Kristen is heightened when she learns that Kristen may be holding a critical serum dose hostage, using it as leverage to secure power over Titan Industries. Maggie Kiriakis and Sarah Kiriakis inform Brady of Kristen’s selfish maneuver, sparking Brady’s anger and motivating him to confront Kristen.

Meanwhile, despite the tension, Brady joins a joyful family gathering in honor of Marlena and John Black’s wedding anniversary. The celebration brings the return of Belle Black Brady and Paul Narita, who plans to surprise Andrew Donovan with a proposal. Paul’s excitement about joining the family brings a moment of joy amid the ongoing drama.

While honoring Marlena and John’s enduring love, the show also celebrates its 59th anniversary, acknowledging its history and devoted fanbase. However, sadness looms at the Kiriakis mansion as Maggie reflects on memories of her late husband, Victor Kiriakis, and Sarah attempts to comfort her mother. Additionally, Tate Black faces an uncomfortable moment with Holly Jonas, adding to the day’s emotional highs and lows.

JJ Deveraux also returns to Salem, finding Julie Williams caring for ailing Doug Williams, whose health continues to worsen. This marks the beginning of a challenging time for the Horton family, as Doug’s fate grows uncertain.

This Friday’s Days of Our Lives delivers intense confrontations, heartwarming reunions, and nostalgic celebrations. As Marlena stands firm against Kristen’s manipulations and Brady faces a hard truth, the episode balances love and loss, keeping fans captivated for the anniversary episode.

