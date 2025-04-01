Selena Gomez and David Henrie's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Gets Greenlit for Season 2

The Russo wizards' magic is far from over as Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been renewed for season 2.

TVLine reports that the Selena Gomez and David Henrie-starrer and executive-produced spin-off series to their original Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place, will be back for another season. The show reunites old favorites and adds fresh faces, carrying on the Russo family's magical legacy.

David Henrie, who played Justin Russo in the first series and is now an executive producer as well as the star, was thrilled about the show's return. Appreciative of the fans' support, Henrie vowed more surprises, exciting adventures, and throwbacks in the next season.

According to the outlet, Henrie stated, "I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fans!"

He added, "So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!"

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Justin, who has relinquished his magical powers for a peaceful existence on Staten Island, bringing up a mortal family. Yet his peaceful existence is shaken up with the arrival of his sister, Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez), who brings along a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).

Billie's hidden magical capability might just serve to prevent a potential impending doom, which obliges Justin into action, pushing him to tread into the magical world once again. The cast also includes Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and more.

Selena Gomez reflected on her return to the pilot and finale episodes of the spin-off show as a bit like finding one's way back home. Both Gomez and Henrie played the Russo siblings in the original show from 2007–2012.

