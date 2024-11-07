Ariana Grande Reveals Mom's Wish To Rest At Cinderella Castle But Disney Has Other Plans; Find Out

Ariana Grande shared a unique and personal story about her mother Joan’s lifelong wish during her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast.

The Wicked star opened up about how her Disney-loving mom has shared her desire to have her ashes spread at Disney World’s Cinderella Castle, a request that Grande admitted she isn’t too keen on fulfilling. However, this dream of Joan's faces a significant legal hurdle, as Disney strictly prohibits such acts within its theme parks.

While speaking with podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on Wednesday, November 6, Ariana Grande revealed her mom’s unusual wish.

The conversation began as the trio talked about iconic Disney attractions, leading the Grammy-winning singer to share, “My mom tells us too often that she wants her ashes sprinkled over [Cinderella’s Castle].”

She humorously recalled the timing of these conversations. “I'm like, ‘Mom, it's Christmas. Do we have to talk about this right now?’ And she's like, ‘Yeah. You have to make sure that happens,’” Grande said.

Ariana added that her mom frequently reminds her and her brother, Frankie Grande, of this final request, but she isn’t entirely on board. “I’m like, ‘Mom, I don’t wanna make sure that that happens,’” she stated.

Grande, who has been busy promoting Wicked: Part One, slated for release on November 22, also joked about the potential issues with carrying out her mom’s wish. “I think there's actors back there working. So you're gonna be sprinkled on people's heads who are like, dressed as Tinker Bell waiting for their cue,” she said with a laugh.

Yang chimed in, noting the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite, which is located inside the iconic landmark. Grande shared her personal experience with the suite, saying that she has been in there because she performed at the castle one time and she got to change in there. She said it’s really beautiful, and it feels very real.

Unfortunately for Joan, Disney has a firm policy against spreading ashes at its parks. A Disney representative confirmed to the Wall Street Journal in 2018 that such actions are strictly prohibited and unlawful.

The report stated that if ashes are found, attractions are shut down temporarily for a technical difficulties cleanup. This process involves custodians using ultra-fine vacuums designed to remove small particles, referred to internally as a HEPA cleanup.

Despite these rules, attempts to scatter ashes at Disney parks have persisted over the years. Popular spots include flower beds, Magic Kingdom lawns, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion, which reportedly sees the highest number of such incidents.

