Dune: What Makes The Characters' Eyes Striking Blue And Why Is The Substance So Important? Explained

Denis Villeneuve's movie Dune is both fascinating and complex, filled with themes like politics, power, and human nature. Based on Frank Herbert’s famous science-fiction novel, the film introduces a new world with unique customs and appearances. One question that fans often ask is why the characters have blue eyes.

Why do Dune characters have blue eyes? Explained

In the world of Dune, the blue eyes seen on many characters are a result of consuming a substance called "spice." This spice found only on the desert planet Arrakis, turns the eyes a distinct blue color. Leo Wiggins from the Gom Jabbar podcast explains that this blue-eyed look is called the "eyes of Ibad" and is common among the Fremen people due to their heavy spice diet.

Spice is a powerful resource in the film, allowing people to live longer and making space travel possible. It is extremely valuable and central to the story, as House Atreides is assigned to oversee its production on the Arrakis. The more spice someone consumes, the bluer their eyes become. This condition is so common among the people of Arrakis, called the Fremen, that they do not see it as unusual.

For them, blue eyes are a part of their heritage because spice is a natural part of their environment. The Fremen have no reason to hide their blue eyes, as it is simply a normal aspect of their lives.

What is Spice and how is it made?

Spice, also known as melange, is a crucial element in the Dune universe. It’s the backbone of the galactic economy and is controlled by the ruling family of Arrakis. The spice comes from the sandworms that live on the planet.

When these enormous creatures excrete waste in their nests, it combines with water and, over time, becomes spice after exposure to the sun. This process also involves mining, where harvesters collect the spice from the sand to be processed into a usable powder.

Spice is powerful because it enhances perception and can even give people the ability to foresee future events. It's very valuable, and only a few can afford it. The Fremen, who live on Arrakis, are surrounded by spice and use it in many aspects of their lives, from their clothing to their food. The Bene Gesserit sisterhood also relies on spice to gain psychic powers and train new members.

In Dune, the blue eyes serve more than just an aesthetic purpose. They highlight the Fremen’s deep connection to Arrakis and their adaptation to its harsh conditions. This visual detail helps make the world of Dune feel more real and distinct, similar to how other iconic visuals like the Matrix Code or lightsabers define their respective franchises.

The blue eyes in Dune are not just a visual gimmick but an essential narrative element. For Villeneuve’s film adaptation, advanced visual effects were used to make the blue eyes look as realistic and impactful as possible, staying true to the book's details.

Dune series is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

