Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Reacts to his Mom’s New Romance with Billy Ray Cyrus; DEETS Inside

Damian Hurley is fully supportive of his mother’s new romance with musician Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple’s PDA-filled photos surfaced online as they celebrated Easter together.

The pair went public with their relationship on the festive occasion, with Hurley flashing a wide smile at the camera while Cyrus gave her a peck on the cheek. They also twinned in blue denim outfits, with the singer wearing a bunny-ears headband.

The actress captioned the photo by wishing her fans a “Happy Easter.” Much to the surprise of the Gossip Girl alum’s fans, Hurley’s son, Damian , also commented on the post. He added a celebratory emoji and a red heart.

While it is unclear when Damian joined his mother and her new boyfriend on the farm, it is confirmed that the 21-year-old is supportive of the actress and her relationship.

Hurley shares her son with the late producer Steve Bing. The actress dated Bing after splitting from movie star Hugh Grant. The Serving Sara star and the Notting Hill actor were together for 13 years before calling it quits.

The actress later married businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, but the marriage didn’t last long. The couple filed for divorce in 2010. That same year, Hurley began dating her now ex-fiancé, Shane Warne. However, the duo did not make their relationship public until 2013—the same year they eventually split.

It is unclear how long Hurley and Cyrus have been dating. In a throwback interview, the actress opened up about her personal life, expressing that she was open to falling in love again. The Royals star said, “I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it.”

She further added, “I don’t know if marriage comes into that, to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship and fun.”

As for Billy Ray Cyrus, the musician was previously married to Tish Cyrus and shares five children with her.

