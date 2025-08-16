Emma Stone Recalls 'Special Time' Working with Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: 'I Loved...'

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s onscreen chemistry in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was adored by the fans. Reflecting on her working experience with Garfield, who also happens to be her ex, Stone revealed that she loved filming for the Marvel movie and went on to call it a “special time” in her life.

The two-time Oscar winner sat down for a conversation with Vogue, where she talked about how the people around her on the film sets made her experience on the movie better.

Emma Stone talks about working with Andrew Garfield

While in an interview with the media portal, Emma Stone claimed that she loved doing Spider-Man. The actress explained, "I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field and Marc Webb was wonderful. It was really a special time in my life."

She further added, "The recurring theme is the people; more than kind of like the film itself, it's what sticks with me for so long. And so I have only, like, the fondest memories of this whole experience."

However, the only complaint the Poor Things star had about the film was the press tours. She recalled covering nine countries in two weeks and being completely jet-lagged: "I felt truly psychotic the entire time."

Previously in the interviews, Andrew Garfield too has sung praises of filming The Amazing Spider-Man series. In his 2021 conversation with Variety, the actor stated that his experience was “beautiful” because he “got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her” on the sets.

Meanwhile, the actor and the Eddington star went on to date for four years and called it quits by the end of 2015.

As for the film, Stone’s character of Gwen Stacy passes away in the final moments, while Garfield reprises his role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the latest release of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Toby Maguire and Tom Holland.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.

