‘Everything Is Romantic’: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable PICTURE Of Her One-Year-Old Son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her life with a series of pictures on social media. The reality star also included adorable snaps of her and Travis Barker’s one-year-old son Rocky. Check out!
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares adorable pictures of her baby boy Rocky, whom she shares with her husband Travis Barker. On Monday, November 25, the reality star shared a carousel of pictures of precious moments of her life which included pictures of her one-year-old boy.
In the snap, Rocky was seen wearing a black onesie that had Punk written over it. The toddler was captured reading the Inside Out 2 book Meet the Emotions which hid her face, sitting in front of a bookshelf.
The Poosh founder, who also shares son Mason Dash, 14, daughter Penelope Scotland, 12, and son Reign Aston, 9, with ex Scott Disick shared a snap of herself holding Rocky while walking on the beach. The carousel also featured a few selfies, a picture of her mom Kris Jenner, and a few aesthetic snaps in between.