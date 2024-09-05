Expedition Team Discover Titanic’s Iconic Bow Deck But Were ‘Shaken’ By Its Broken And Decaying Condition

We all remember Titanic’s bow deck where Rose and Jack did the iconic pose and created a monumental moment in the history of cinema. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer 1997 film was reimagination of a real incident in which the ship named Titanic sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.

RMS Titanic Inc., a company with salvage rights to the wreck went on an expedition in July and after 13 days of focusing on the debris field, “the Expedition team was excited to get their first glance at the Bow,” as per a statement released by the company.

However, the excitement quickly faded away when the team identified that a 15-foot-long section on the port side was missing from the deck. “The moment of excitement and anticipation was immediately shaken by a significant change to the familiar silhouette,” the statement added. The broken piece was found lying on the seafloor below.

“We are saddened by this loss and the inevitable decay of the ship and the debris,” the company added. The Titanic sank after hitting a massive iceberg on its first voyage from England to New York City in 1912, killing more than 1500 passengers in the disaster.

The tragic incident was adapted for a feature film which not only solidified the ship’s legacy but also provided some classic cinematic moments. One of them being Jack (Winslet) and Rose’s (DiCaprio) embrace at the edge of the bow shaped deck—becoming a symbol of passion and romance.

Advertisement

This was the ninth expedition to the wreck organized by RMS Titanic Inc. since its discovery in 1987. In a recent expedition, the company discovered an ornament of the Roman goddess Diana of Versailles on the seabed from inside the ship, which was allegedly used as a centerpiece in the First Class Lounge.

“The lounge was torn open during Titanic’s sinking and Diana was thrown to the debris field where she has rested for over a century," the company stated in their release.