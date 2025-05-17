Final Destination: Bloodlines Releases In Cinemas; Know Where To Watch All Previous Installments

It's like death is always stalking you. Right after the millennials finally breathed a sigh of relief, the Final Destination franchise hit them back with another entry to haunt them for the remainder of their lives. With the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines on May 16, the franchise now has six movies in total.

While you might have already given yourself a taste of death by already watching the latest release, you might want to revisit the good old days, so here we are to talk about the movies that gave us chills previously.

The Final Destination franchise began 14 years ago, while the one that came before Bloodline was released in 2011 and was simply called Final Destination 5.

Talking about the platform, these outings are available here:

The first entry of Final Destination became a big banger. This one stars Devon Sawa, who played the character of Alex, and also has Seann William Scott, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, and more. Final Destination is available to watch on Max.

Final Destination 2 brought back the horror along with Ali Larter. This movie follows the tale of Kimberly Corman, played by A.J. Cook, who tries to figure out the pattern of death after a huge accident on the highway.

Final Destination 2 is again available to watch on Max.

The third entry starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has her premonitions on a roller coaster. As she gets off the ride with a few friends, the incident happens, slowly killing them all. Final Destination 3 is again available to watch on Max.

Then came the fourth entry, The Final Destination. What starts at a NASCAR event goes on forever, until everyone dies. The Final Destination is available to watch on Max.

Final Destination 5 was just another normal slasher movie but once you reach the climax, you will learn the game of death.

Watch Final Destination 5, available on Max.

