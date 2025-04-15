Vampire Diaries Alums Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig Share Steamy Kiss Confirming Dating Rumors After Previous Denials: Watch

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig, who starred in The Vampire Diaries, have confirmed their offscreen romance with a public display of affection. The two appeared together at the I Was Feeling Epic 3 fan convention held on April 6 in Covington, Georgia, the real-life filming location for the show's fictional town of Mystic Falls.

Advertisement

A fan video captured Zach Roerig walking up to Arielle Kebbel with a bouquet before the couple shared a kiss. The video, posted on social media, quickly gained attention. The fan captioned the clip, “I love a couple. The ultimate romantic.” Kebbel responded in the comments with three red heart emojis.

While their characters didn’t share much screen time on The Vampire Diaries, Roerig and Kebbel recently worked together in a Hallmark movie. They played romantic leads in Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, which aired in 2023. The film tells the story of two former lovers, Haley and Rob, reconnecting during an excavation project in the mountains.

The movie marked their first major collaboration since appearing together briefly during The Vampire Diaries’ first and final seasons. Fans have speculated about their relationship since the Hallmark film, but this is their first public confirmation.

In the CW series, Kebbel played Lexi Branson, a 350-year-old vampire and close friend to Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Lexi appeared in seasons 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8, helping Stefan deal with his blood cravings and offering guidance to Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev).

Advertisement

Roerig portrayed Matt Donovan, a core human character in the series. He was Elena’s first love and remained human throughout the show’s eight-season run from 2009 to 2017. Reflecting on the show's impact, Roerig once told EW, “Not only has The Vampire Diaries been the longest job I’ve ever had, but it’s been a quarter of my life.”

Kebbel and Roerig aren’t the only former castmates who found love offscreen. Candice King and Steven Krueger confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Joseph Morgan and Persia White, who met on The Originals, married in 2014.

Roerig also previously dated TVD star Candice Accola (now Candice King). Kebbel currently stars in the FOX series Rescue: HI Surf, while Roerig will appear in The Waterfront, a new Netflix series debuting on June 19, written and produced by TVD creator Kevin Williamson.

ALSO READ: Why Did Nick Jonas Get Down on One Knee For Priyanka Chopra On Their First Date? Find Out