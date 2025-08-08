General Hospital Spoilers, August 8 Episode: Will Jason Stop Drew from Moving Scout to DC?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 8, hint at big developments across Port Charles as Drew works on his next move for Willow, Britt refuses orders, and Jason gets troubling news about Scout.

Drew pushes ahead with Willow strategy

Drew will approach Elizabeth at the hospital to ask if she believes Willow is in a better place now. He will also push for her help in reconnecting Willow with her children. Drew’s determination is clear, and his plan may also involve the possibility of a romantic reunion. He will want Elizabeth’s support as he takes his next steps.

Alexis will inform Jason about Drew’s plans to take Scout to Washington, D.C., for school visits. She will not support the move and will voice her concerns. Jason will also worry about the impact on Danny, Scout’s brother, who would miss her if she moved. In the GH preview, Alexis asks, “Isn’t this supposed to be about what Scout needs?” Jason will agree but may feel unsure about how to change Drew’s mind.

Anna’s careful conversation with Carly and Brennan

Anna will meet Carly and Brennan for a conversation but will avoid revealing sensitive WSB information. Instead, she will make up a reason to revisit her earlier talk about Josslyn, leaving Brennan satisfied for now. Carly will suggest an idea to Brennan and ask for his opinion, though it remains to be seen how he will respond.

Lulu and Dante will meet Laura after being summoned to her office. They will leave upset after learning new information, which may connect to Liesl’s efforts to get closer to Rocco.

Curtis credits Jordan for saving his marriage

Curtis will admit to Jordan that he is giving his marriage to Portia another chance and will thank Jordan for her role in helping make that happen.

Britt will be seen relaxing by the pool at the Dalmatia resort. She will refuse further orders unless she is granted more freedom, telling the boss, “You can tell him I’m on strike.” Her decision will cause tension and could affect ongoing WSB matters.

Later, Anna will meet Jason and share a clue from Brennan about Dalmatia. Since Jason knows Britt’s bag came from a resort there, the two may see a possible link to a new WSB mission, raising the chance of a trip to the Five Poppies Resort.

