General Hospital March 24 Episode Recap: Portia and Nina Team Up to Take Down Drew; Jason Looks Out for Carly

Nina and Portia finally teamed up to plan Drew’s downfall in the latest episode of General Hospital. Portia tampered with the medical report of one of her clients, a deed that could cost her her medical license. Unfortunately, Drew finds out Portia’s worst secret, and he has been using that as leverage to blackmail her.

Portia had been worried sick, thinking she’d lose her job, and realized that the only way to win this battle was to get intel on Drew’s life and turn the tables. Lately, Drew is on the radar of nearly every resident of Port Charles.

Among his many enemies is Nina, who has been tailing Drew to get some dirt on him. She even managed to break into his mansion and crack the code of his safe. Finally, in this episode, Portia and Nina’s paths cross, and they decide to team up against their enemy.

Elsewhere, Carly is still in the hospital after almost surviving polonium poisoning. She is in the position because of Brennan, as Valentin tried to kill him by tampering with his drink, which Carly ended up consuming.

Jason and Carly have a long history together; they are not only best friends but also former lovers. Jason knows that Carly’s association with someone like Brenann would always keep her unsafe, and as a friend, he wants to look out for her.

He issues an ultimatum for Carly to break up with Brennan and stay away from his life forever. Carly is worried that Jason’s trust is wearing thin and he’ll eventually abandon their friendship. “You’d never quit on me; don’t start now,” she says, begging Jason not to quit on her.

Meanwhile, Valentin eyes for a bargain during his confrontation with Alexis. Stay tuned for more updates!