General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Distance Herself from Drew After the Scandal?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, March 12, hint at intense confrontations, bold decisions, and a scandal rocking Port Charles. Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will question whether Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is ashamed to be seen with him, while Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) urges Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) to take action. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) demands answers, and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) faces mounting pressure.

Alexis will be taken aback as she catches up with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), demanding to know what someone was thinking. The controversy likely centers around the damning article on Drew, which is causing waves throughout town. Alexis may take issue with Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) decision to expose Drew publicly, especially since it could impact Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante).

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) delivers unsettling news to Portia regarding her blackmail crisis, revealing that her situation is even worse than she feared. With Drew potentially planning retaliation for Curtis’ media attack, Portia and Ric brace for fallout.

Meanwhile, Drew is troubled by the scandal and wonders if Willow is embarrassed to be associated with him. However, Willow will likely reassure Drew that their bond remains strong. When Carly and Drew later clash, Willow steps in to defend him.

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will commend Curtis for exposing Drew’s questionable behavior, believing he deserved it. At the same time, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) grow closer, only for their plans to be disrupted—possibly by Laura’s arrival.

Advertisement

In another part of town, Nina flirts with Geoffrey Beckett (played by The Golden Bachelorette’s Guy Gansert), a wildlife journalist joining her Crimson nature and travel series. Ava Jerome (Maura West) joins the conversation, also charmed by Geoffrey’s presence. Later, Ava makes a special request of Nina—possibly related to Portia’s blackmail troubles.

Carly, determined to act, meets with Nina and insists they must put their plan into motion immediately. She may fear that Drew is further pulling Willow under his influence. This could lead Nina to take drastic measures, including breaking into Drew’s safe to retrieve critical information—possibly even dirt on Portia.

Elsewhere, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) unwind in the steam room, where Dante hints at a confession. He may reveal that Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) was still in love with him before she fell into her coma, according to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms).

Advertisement

With secrets unraveling, alliances shifting, and risks escalating, Port Charles is primed for explosive drama. Will Willow stand by Drew despite the scandal? Can Nina and Carly’s plan succeed without backfiring? And is Portia’s blackmail nightmare about to spiral further out of control? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns on General Hospital.