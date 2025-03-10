General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy Get Drew Arrested?

In General Hospital on Monday, March 10, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) demands Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) arrest, while Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) faces a heartbreaking goodbye. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) grow increasingly suspicious of a potential trap.

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) works to gain Isaiah Gannon’s (Sawandi Wilson) trust by proving she has an advantage over law enforcement. As she maneuvers her strategy against Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), Isaiah ultimately agrees to her plan, though some doubts linger. Jordan may have to adjust her tactics as the situation evolves.

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) pressures Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) to reveal the truth about their adopted son to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). Unaware of Lulu’s discovery, Dante enlists Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) help to ease tensions between the two women. Once he learns the truth, Dante will likely appreciate Lulu’s determination.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) questions Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) about her decision to confide in Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) rather than him. The conversation may once again circle back to Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) and the secret of his true parentage.

Tracy’s anger reaches a boiling point when she encounters Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) and Drew. Furious, she threatens to call the police. With Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) set to make an arrest, it remains to be seen whether Tracy’s demand leads to Drew’s detainment—and if it’s connected to the cease-and-desist order or something else entirely.

Advertisement

In Buenos Aires, Valentin has a heartfelt conversation with Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), urging her to return to Port Charles for her own safety. Though Charlotte protests, Valentin believes it’s the best decision to protect her from further danger.

Meanwhile, Anna and Jason rush to reach Charlotte before it’s too late. Seated in a car, Anna expresses her unease, sensing that things are unfolding too smoothly. She warns Jason that they may be walking into a trap. With the WSB poised to intervene, the situation could take a chaotic turn.

With Tracy making bold moves, Valentin saying goodbye, and Jason and Anna facing a potential ambush, General Hospital promises high-stakes drama. Stay tuned as secrets unravel and unexpected twists shake Port Charles.